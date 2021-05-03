Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,885. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.