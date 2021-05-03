pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Market Cap Achieves $169,567.12

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $169,567.12 and approximately $1,689.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for $17.97 or 0.00031780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00894185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,735.96 or 0.10144883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

