Pundi X[new] 1-Day Volume Reaches $53.49 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00005845 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $866.09 million and approximately $53.49 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00281665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.01 or 0.01181026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00738570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,382.68 or 1.00102052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

