PWR Coin Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 824.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $12.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 415.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,525.40 or 1.00093151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $797.97 or 0.01438457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.83 or 0.00583746 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.00351754 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00211175 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004249 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

