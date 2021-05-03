PYRO Network Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 79% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded down 78.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PYRO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PYRO Network has a market capitalization of $53,436.59 and approximately $69.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.14 or 0.01190031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00737144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.94 or 1.00171004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PYRO Network Coin Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 814,589,803 coins and its circulating supply is 809,576,691 coins. The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here

