Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By Barrington Research

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.68). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.20 on Monday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $8,120,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

