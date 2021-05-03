Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBH. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$129.00.

TSE PBH opened at C$119.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 55.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$119.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.99. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$74.84 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

