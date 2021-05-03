Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.29.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$14.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.49.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

