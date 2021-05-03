Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,911,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 30.2% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

