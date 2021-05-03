Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Lowered by Analyst

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Intellicheck stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of -249.25 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

