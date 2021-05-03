Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Lowered by Analyst

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REGI. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $55.52 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,182 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

