Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Raised by Analyst

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

MCS opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Marcus by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 391,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,428 over the last 90 days. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

