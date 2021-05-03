Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

