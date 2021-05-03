Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Cut by Analyst

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Materialise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. Materialise has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

