Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $87.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 189.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

