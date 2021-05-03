Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $4.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Shares of ABG opened at $198.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.95. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $233.58.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

