Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

NYSE:ESS opened at $290.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.47. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $201,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,301,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2,941.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.