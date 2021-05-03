Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fiserv, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FISV. Truist upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.53. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

