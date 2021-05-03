Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for National CineMedia, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

