Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. Issued By Scotiabank (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Scotiabank increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orbia Advance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orbia Advance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.