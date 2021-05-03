Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE TPX opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $1,510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

