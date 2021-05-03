Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Trustmark Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $21,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

