Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Universal Insurance in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 203,562 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

