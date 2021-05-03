Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Yum! Brands, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.52 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

