Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

