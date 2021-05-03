Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Shares of BC opened at $107.13 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $69,648,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

