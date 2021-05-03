Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Issued By KeyCorp

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $140.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50. CONMED has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,523.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,368,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

