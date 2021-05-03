Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 213,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

