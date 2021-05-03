Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issued By Wedbush

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corsair Gaming in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

CRSR opened at $33.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.