Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.86) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $131.27 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

