Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CyrusOne Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CONE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

