Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for EMCOR Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

EME opened at $119.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $122.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

