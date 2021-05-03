Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equity Residential Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.23 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

