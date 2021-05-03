Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tenable Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.50 on Monday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

