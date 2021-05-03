Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

