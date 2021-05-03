Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veoneer in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

NYSE VNE opened at $22.90 on Monday. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after buying an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,559 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.