Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

AMC opened at $10.03 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

In related news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $665,277,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

