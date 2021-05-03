Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reduced by William Blair

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $236.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

