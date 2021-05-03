Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Lifted by Analyst

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

NYSE APH opened at $67.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

