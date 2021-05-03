Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

NLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.08 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $18,805,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $7,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

