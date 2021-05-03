Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Raised by Analyst

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.65). Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $50.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

