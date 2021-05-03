Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $105.18 on Monday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

