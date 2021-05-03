Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,286.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 203,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.