Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

BSX opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.