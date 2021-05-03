Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Increased by Analyst

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CBTX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CBTX by 524.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

