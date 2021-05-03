Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $386.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.99. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

