Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Decreased by KeyCorp

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Discovery in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

Shares of DISCA opened at $37.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

