Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.24 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Monday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $33,830,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $325,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

