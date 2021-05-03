Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Lifted by SVB Leerink

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

