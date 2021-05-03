Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.15) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Hawaiian stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

